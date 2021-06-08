Final day in the 80s before the 90s settle in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The chances for rain will remain low over the next few days with Friday looking like the best opportunity with a 20-30%

It will get even hotter Wednesday-Friday with highs in the 90s

A front arrives Saturday morning delivering dry, less humid air while air temperatures remain hot

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warm and humid once again. The chance of rain is low at 10-20%. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. Low: 69°

Wednesday: Even warmer with mostly sunny skies and high humidity. Drink plenty of water & wear light, loose fitted clothing! Wind: Calm to S-SE 5 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 94-96°

Thursday: A hot day is ahead with sunshine and heat index values in the upper 90s. Stay hydrated & avoid exercising during the peak heating time of the day. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 73° High: 92° Heat Index: 97-99°

