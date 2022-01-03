Watch
Finally getting above freezing today

and last updated 2022-01-03 06:39:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slowly warming temperatures and sunny skies today
  • The next storm may bring us a little snow on Wednesday night-Thursday morning
  • Warmer air possible weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy with south winds 5-15 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: Mostly clear but not quite as cold. Low: 26°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and windy. Wind: South 10-35 mph. High: 43°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow after sunset. The chance of snow is 30%. Wind: Low: 16° High: 25°

