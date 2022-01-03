Finally getting above freezing today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Slowly warming temperatures and sunny skies today
- The next storm may bring us a little snow on Wednesday night-Thursday morning
- Warmer air possible weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy with south winds 5-15 mph. High: 38°
Tonight: Mostly clear but not quite as cold. Low: 26°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and windy. Wind: South 10-35 mph. High: 43°
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow after sunset. The chance of snow is 30%. Wind: Low: 16° High: 25°
