1st accumulating snow of the season begins this evening in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing clouds & dry for most of the day today

Light rain builds in after 3-4pm, changing over to snow by sunset

Snow expected through the night, ending early Tuesday; Coating - 2" is possible with slick roads especially if temperatures drop below 32°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Clouds build in with rain starting in the late afternoon. Rain changes to snow after sunset and falls through the night. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 41°

Tonight: Snow begins around sunset. Some snow accumulation is possible with slick spots on roads. A dusting to 2" possible. Light wind. Low: 31°

Tuesday: Cloudy with the snow ending in the morning. Watch for slick roads during the morning commute. The Winter Weather Advisory ends at 7am. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 37°

Wednesday: Partly sunny and frigid. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 22° High: 31°, Wind Chill of 20°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

