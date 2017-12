KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Share in our weather experience on the weather blog. Click on the blog for more information. For a full list of weather alerts, click here.

Dry and cold for Santa tonight

Blasts of Arctic air Tuesday and New Years weekend with small snow systems to track

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST:

Tonight: A cold night for Santa with more clouds by late morning. Wind: W 5-10 mph Low: 13°, 17° by 8 PM, Wind chill 0° to 10°

Monday (Christmas Day): A light coating of snow on the ground and staying cold and mostly cloudy. High: 30°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and very cold, flurries possible. Wind: N 10-15 mph Low: 9° High: 16° Wind chill near zero.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-15 mph Low: 6° High: 22° Wind chills below zero.

