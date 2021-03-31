Menu

Kansas City included in Freeze Warning tonight

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Freeze Warning
and last updated 2021-03-31 18:27:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A Freeze Warning is in effect for early Thursday morning.
  • A hard freeze is when it drops to 28 degrees or colder.
  • Warmer weather will begin returning Thursday afternoon.

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING! It will be clear and cold with light winds. The winds will become calm by morning. Low: 24°

Thursday: After a frosty start, expect a warming trend to begin. Mostly sunny with a light south breeze. High: 54°

Friday: Mostly sunny with south winds increasing at 10-25 mph. Low: 34° High: 67°

Saturday: Mostly sunny with south winds 10-20 mph and gusty. Low: 40° High: 75°

