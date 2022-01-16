Watch
Freezing fog this morning, afternoon sunshine

Sunday, January 16 10-Day Forecast
and last updated 2022-01-16 07:40:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The sun returns Sunday afternoon, temperatures warm to near freezing
  • Dry for the Chiefs game with temperatures near freezing
  • Temperatures warm to near 50 Tuesday, teens possible Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning clouds and freezing fog. Skies slowly clear out in the afternoon Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 33°

Chiefs Football Game: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures near freezing during the game. Wind chills in the middle to upper 20s

Overnight: Partly cloudy with some freezing fog possible again. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 22°

Monday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Wind: W to S 5-15 mph. High: 39°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Wind: SW S 5-10 mph. Low: 31° High: 49°

