Freezing fog this morning, afternoon sunshine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The sun returns Sunday afternoon, temperatures warm to near freezing

Dry for the Chiefs game with temperatures near freezing

Temperatures warm to near 50 Tuesday, teens possible Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning clouds and freezing fog. Skies slowly clear out in the afternoon Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 33°

Chiefs Football Game: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures near freezing during the game. Wind chills in the middle to upper 20s

Overnight: Partly cloudy with some freezing fog possible again. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 22°

Monday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Wind: W to S 5-15 mph. High: 39°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Wind: SW S 5-10 mph. Low: 31° High: 49°

