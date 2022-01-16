Freezing fog this morning, afternoon sunshine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The sun returns Sunday afternoon, temperatures warm to near freezing
- Dry for the Chiefs game with temperatures near freezing
- Temperatures warm to near 50 Tuesday, teens possible Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Morning clouds and freezing fog. Skies slowly clear out in the afternoon Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 33°
Chiefs Football Game: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures near freezing during the game. Wind chills in the middle to upper 20s
Overnight: Partly cloudy with some freezing fog possible again. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 22°
Monday: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Wind: W to S 5-15 mph. High: 39°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Wind: SW S 5-10 mph. Low: 31° High: 49°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.