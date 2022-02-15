Watch
From the 60s to a chance of snow in the next 3 days

and last updated 2022-02-15 04:52:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very windy and warm day ahead with an elevated fire danger; Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11am-7pm
  • A big storm system targets our area Wednesday-Thursday
  • Chance for accumulating snow looks likely Thursday morning; Questions on track of storm and where the heaviest snow falls remain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Very windy and much warmer with increasing clouds. There is an elevated fire danger due to the wind, dry ground and very dry air. Wind: S 15-30, Gusts 45 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, staying breezy and mild. Wind: S 15-35 mph. Low: 54°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain increasing during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures drop to the 50s after 2pm. Wind: SW to N 15-30 mph. High: 59°

Wednesday Night-Thursday: Rain changes over to ice and snow after midnight. There is still a big question on how much of each will occur. The snow lasts into the late afternoon. Significant accumulation is possible around parts of the area. Wind: N 20-30 mph. Temperatures drop from the to the teens and 20s.

