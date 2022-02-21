Watch
Get ready for weather whiplash the next 24 hours

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-02-21 05:51:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • From the 70s to the 20s in the next 24 hours
  • A very strong arctic front will bring the big temperature swing and a chance for light drizzle or freezing drizzle Tuesday morning
  • Staying bitter cold rest of week with a chance of snow by Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing highs clouds and very warm and ahead of a strong arctic front. Chance of a rain shower in the late evening. Wind: S-SW 10-30 mph. High: 72º

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle after midnight. Staying windy. Wind: S to N 10-25 mph. Low: 28°

Tuesday: Watch for areas of freezing drizzle/sleet in the morning. The light wintry precipitation will clear by mid-morning with increasing sunshine and blustery conditions. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 27°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying very cold. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: High: 25°

