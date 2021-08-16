Great August weather today with more warmth & humidity mid-week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great August weather continues today with highs near average and comfortable humidity

More warmth and humidity through mid-week with very minimal rain chances

The better chance of rain and thunderstorms increases Thursday evening to Friday with another round possible Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs close to average for mid-August. Humidity stays comfortable! Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. High 87°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and pleasant. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Staying mostly sunny with warmer temperatures and slightly more humidity. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High 89°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and more humid. The storm chance stays very low. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 69° High 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

