Watch
Weather

Actions

Great August weather today with more warmth & humidity mid-week

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-08-16 05:31:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great August weather continues today with highs near average and comfortable humidity
  • More warmth and humidity through mid-week with very minimal rain chances
  • The better chance of rain and thunderstorms increases Thursday evening to Friday with another round possible Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs close to average for mid-August. Humidity stays comfortable! Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. High 87°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and pleasant. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Staying mostly sunny with warmer temperatures and slightly more humidity. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High 89°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and more humid. The storm chance stays very low. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 69° High 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.