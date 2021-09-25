Watch
Great fall weather this weekend, but more like summer Sunday

and last updated 2021-09-25 08:30:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A super Saturday with 100% sunshine and a light wind
  • Heating with wind Sunday and Monday
  • Our next rain chance is not until Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: It will be nearly perfect for lunch and dinner. GREAT weather with light winds. Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 60s. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 56°

Sunday: It's game day! Sunny, windy and much warmer. Feeling a lot more like summertime. The humidity will stay low. Wind: SW 15-30 mph. Tailgating: Low to mid 70s. Kickoff: 82° 4th Quarter: 87°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. The humidity will stay low. Wind: SW 15-30 mph. Low: 68° High: 90°

