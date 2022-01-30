Great Football Weather! Sunshine, Light wind, 40s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather for the game, sunshine, a light wind, temps in the 40s. GO CHIEFS!

We make a ruin at 60° Monday ahead of a wintry change

Falling temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of snow Tuesday night-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

AFC Championship Game Forecast: Some high clouds with cool, calm conditions. Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph. Tailgating: 37° Kickoff temperature 45° End of Game: 36°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 29°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy. Wind: SSW 10-25 mph. High: 60°

Tuesday: Temperatures will fall from around 50 to the 30s during the day as a strong cold front surges south. There is a chance of rain during the day that changes to snow Tuesday night. Wind: N 10-25 mph.

