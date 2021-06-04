Great pool weather for the first weekend of June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The warm & humid weather continues to build and lasts through the weekend

Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s through next week

The chance of thunderstorms increases Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: The heat & humidity build with lots of sunshine. It will be a great pool day! Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. A little breeze should help! Don't forget sunscreen if heading to the pool to cool off. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 87°

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a very small rain chance. Otherwise, the warmth and humidity continues. Wind: S 15-20 mph. Low: 68° High: 86°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

