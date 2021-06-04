Great pool weather for the first weekend of June

Watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warm & humid weather continues to build and lasts through the weekend
  • Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s through next week
  • The chance of thunderstorms increases Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: The heat & humidity build with lots of sunshine. It will be a great pool day! Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. A little breeze should help! Don't forget sunscreen if heading to the pool to cool off. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 87°

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a very small rain chance. Otherwise, the warmth and humidity continues. Wind: S 15-20 mph. Low: 68° High: 86°

