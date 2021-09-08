Great September weather the next few days before the heat returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Big drop in temperatures and humidity today & Thursday

The heat builds by the weekend with more 90° days in the forecast

Staying sunny with no chance for rain until the early or middle part of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A beautiful September day with sunshine, nice temperatures and very low humidity. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Clear and refreshing with temperatures dipping in the 50s once again. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 58°

Thursday: Another refreshing start to the day with a pleasant afternoon. Wind: Light to E-SE 5 mph. High: 82°

Friday: Lots of sunshine with the heat building. Humidity slowly increases but stays comfortable. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 62° High: 87°

