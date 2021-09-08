Watch
Weather

Actions

Great September weather the next few days before the heat returns

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-09-08 05:30:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Big drop in temperatures and humidity today & Thursday
  • The heat builds by the weekend with more 90° days in the forecast
  • Staying sunny with no chance for rain until the early or middle part of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A beautiful September day with sunshine, nice temperatures and very low humidity. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Clear and refreshing with temperatures dipping in the 50s once again. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 58°

Thursday: Another refreshing start to the day with a pleasant afternoon. Wind: Light to E-SE 5 mph. High: 82°

Friday: Lots of sunshine with the heat building. Humidity slowly increases but stays comfortable. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 62° High: 87°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.