Great summertime weather continues as we begin September

Warm, a little muggy and storm chances by Friday evening
and last updated 2022-09-01 06:55:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon/evening, especially in eastern Kansas
  • The holiday weekend is looking pretty good with a stray storm possible Labor Day
  • It will be hot each afternoon as highs reach the upper 80s and near 90

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm, but luckily the humidity remains manageable. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 69°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and way more humid! Watch for a chance of some afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Saturday: Clouds clear early. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°

