Watch
Weather

Actions

Great, warm weather to start the weekend in Kansas City

and last updated 2021-04-30 04:58:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Our weather will be quite calm through Saturday
  • Clouds may increase ahead of a storm system on Sunday
  • The best chance of rain arrives Monday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: It will be mostly sunny again, and nearly perfect. A south breeze will return later in the day but only at 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 57°

Saturday: Sunny and warmer on "May Day". The winds will pick up. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 84°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon, rain likely Sunday night. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 62° High: 78°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.