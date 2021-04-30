Great, warm weather to start the weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES



Our weather will be quite calm through Saturday

Clouds may increase ahead of a storm system on Sunday

The best chance of rain arrives Monday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: It will be mostly sunny again, and nearly perfect. A south breeze will return later in the day but only at 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 57°

Saturday: Sunny and warmer on "May Day". The winds will pick up. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 84°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon, rain likely Sunday night. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 62° High: 78°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

