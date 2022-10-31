Great weather for Halloween this year in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great trick-or-treating weather with temperatures cooling to the 50s and 60s
- Very warm temperatures to start November in the 70s
- Our next storm is due around Friday with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Halloween: The clouds will break up with some fantastic weather for trick-or-treating. It will be a spooky, nice evening. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 69°
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and cooler. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 45°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 76°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and staying warm. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. Low: 55° High: 76°
