Great weather for Halloween this year in Kansas City

Increasing sun, light winds & very warm highs near 70
and last updated 2022-10-31 06:11:32-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great trick-or-treating weather with temperatures cooling to the 50s and 60s
  • Very warm temperatures to start November in the 70s
  • Our next storm is due around Friday with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Halloween: The clouds will break up with some fantastic weather for trick-or-treating. It will be a spooky, nice evening. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 69°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and cooler. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 45°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and staying warm. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. Low: 55° High: 76°

