Great weather for Halloween this year in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great trick-or-treating weather with temperatures cooling to the 50s and 60s

Very warm temperatures to start November in the 70s

Our next storm is due around Friday with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Halloween: The clouds will break up with some fantastic weather for trick-or-treating. It will be a spooky, nice evening. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 69°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and cooler. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 45°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and staying warm. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. Low: 55° High: 76°

