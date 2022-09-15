Watch Now
Great weather for the Chiefs game this evening

More clouds, a breeze & temperatures near 80 at kickoff
and last updated 2022-09-15 05:47:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not as warm today with scattered clouds rolling in, Dropping to the 70s during the Chiefs game
  • A chance of rain is showing up Friday and Saturday
  • Getting very hot next week with record breaking heat possible Monday and Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: More clouds expected today! The winds will pick up and temperatures will feel nice. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 86°, Kickoff: 80°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 66°

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a brief shower. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 87°

Saturday: An area of rain will approach the area and may hold together. A 30% chance of rain, otherwise, staying partly cloudy and warm. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 70° High: 89°

