Great weather in Kansas City to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The weather will be nearly perfect today, tomorrow with highs in the 70s
- Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday, chances are low however
- Cooler air into the weekend with a better rain chance Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. Wind: SW 10-25 mph High: 74°
Tonight: Clear and cool with breezy winds. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 55°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer still. Wind: S 15-30 mph Low: 58° High: 76°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning rain shower. Low 45° High: 70°
