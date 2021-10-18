Watch
Great weather in Kansas City to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The weather will be nearly perfect today, tomorrow with highs in the 70s
  • Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday, chances are low however
  • Cooler air into the weekend with a better rain chance Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday:  Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. Wind: SW 10-25 mph High: 74°

Tonight:  Clear and cool with breezy winds. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 55°

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, windy and warmer still. Wind: S 15-30 mph Low: 58° High: 76°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning rain shower. Low 45° High: 70°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

