Great weather in Kansas City to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES The weather will be nearly perfect today, tomorrow with highs in the 70s

Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday, chances are low however

Cooler air into the weekend with a better rain chance Sunday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: Sunny, breezy and a little warmer. Wind: SW 10-25 mph High: 74° Tonight: Clear and cool with breezy winds. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 55° Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer still. Wind: S 15-30 mph Low: 58° High: 76° Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning rain shower. Low 45° High: 70° Get more updates from our weather team:

