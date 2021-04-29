Great weather leading into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The clouds clear quickly this morning leaving some beautiful weather in place the rest of the week
- Temperatures remain above normal, returning to near 80 Saturday afternoon
- The next storm is due in around Sunday evening - Monday with a second system on Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Becoming sunny with some pleasant temperatures. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 74°
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and a bit cool. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 48°
Friday: Sunny, calm winds and beautiful! Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 78°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer for the first day of May! The winds will pick up. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 56° High: 80°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.