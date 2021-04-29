Great weather leading into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The clouds clear quickly this morning leaving some beautiful weather in place the rest of the week

Temperatures remain above normal, returning to near 80 Saturday afternoon

The next storm is due in around Sunday evening - Monday with a second system on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Becoming sunny with some pleasant temperatures. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 74°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and a bit cool. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 48°

Friday: Sunny, calm winds and beautiful! Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 78°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer for the first day of May! The winds will pick up. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 56° High: 80°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

