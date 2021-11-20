Great weather this weekend, more wind & cooler Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Super Saturday weather, highs near 60 with a light wind

Breezy and cooler Sunday

Chance of rain around Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a light wind. Wind: S to E 5-15 mph. High: 58°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and dry with increasing wind after midnight. Wind: E 5-10 to N-NW 10-25 mph Low: 40°

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 MPH High: 54°

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 MPH Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 43°

Outlook for Thanksgiving Day: After a chance of rain Wednesday night. Thanksgiving day looks partly cloudy, dry and cool. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph Low: 34° High: 44°

