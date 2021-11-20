Watch
Weather

Actions

Great weather this weekend, more wind & cooler Sunday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-11-20 08:00:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Super Saturday weather, highs near 60 with a light wind
  • Breezy and cooler Sunday
  • Chance of rain around Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday:  Partly cloudy with a light wind. Wind: S to E 5-15 mph.  High: 58°

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy and dry with increasing wind after midnight. Wind: E 5-10 to N-NW 10-25 mph Low: 40°

Sunday:  Decreasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 MPH High: 54°

Monday:  Mostly sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 MPH Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 43°

Outlook for Thanksgiving Day: After a chance of rain Wednesday night. Thanksgiving day looks partly cloudy, dry and cool. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph Low: 34° High: 44°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.