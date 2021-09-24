Watch
Great weather to start this weekend with a big warm up on Sunday

2021-09-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds with a very small chance for an evening sprinkle
  • Pleasant temperatures to start the weekend before the summertime warmth returns Sunday
  • Staying warm through next week with a few small chances of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds and an isolated shower can't be ruled out late in the day. Prepare for gusty winds up to 30 mph. Wind: S-SW to NW 15-30 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Clearing sky and refreshing temperatures by sunrise. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 51°

Saturday: This is the best day of the weekend! Lots of sunshine, pleasant temperatures and light winds. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 78°

Sunday: It's gameday! Mainly sunny, very windy and much warmer. Feeling a lot more like summertime. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Tailgating: Low to mid 70s. Kickoff: 82° 4th Quarter: 88°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

