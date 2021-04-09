Great weather today in Kansas City before more rain moves in tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A beautiful weather today is short-lived so enjoy the sunshine and highs in the 70s

Periods of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms arrive tonight after 8-9pm & linger into Saturday afternoon

Drying out Sunday with great weather once again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Enjoy the beautiful day! Clouds build in for the second half of the afternoon with rain and a few thunderstorms developing around 8-10pm. Wind: W to NW 5-10 mph. High: 72°

Tonight: Rain and a few thunderstorms continue overnight. 1-2" of rain is possible as the system passes through. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 47°

Saturday: Rain is likely through the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Staying cloudy and cool. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 55°

Sunday: Sunny skies and another beautiful day! Just slightly breezy. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 41° High: 72°

