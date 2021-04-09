Watch
Weather

Actions

Great weather today in Kansas City before more rain moves in tonight

and last updated 2021-04-09 04:44:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A beautiful weather today is short-lived so enjoy the sunshine and highs in the 70s
  • Periods of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms arrive tonight after 8-9pm & linger into Saturday afternoon
  • Drying out Sunday with great weather once again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Enjoy the beautiful day! Clouds build in for the second half of the afternoon with rain and a few thunderstorms developing around 8-10pm. Wind: W to NW 5-10 mph. High: 72°

Tonight: Rain and a few thunderstorms continue overnight. 1-2" of rain is possible as the system passes through. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 47°

Saturday: Rain is likely through the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Staying cloudy and cool. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 55°

Sunday: Sunny skies and another beautiful day! Just slightly breezy. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 41° High: 72°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.