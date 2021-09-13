Watch
Hazy, breezy and warm today with thunderstorms developing Tuesday evening

and last updated 2021-09-13 04:45:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The hazy sunshine continues while the wind also picks up today
  • Rain chances increase Tuesday-Wednesday with a weak cold front passing through
  • The warmth and humidity returns Thursday and the rest of the week as the front falls apart

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, hazy, windy and slightly more humid. Wind: S 15-30 mph High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and breezy. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 72°

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy and windy. An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms, most likely after sunset. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph High: 84°

Wednesday: Rain and storms fall apart in the early morning. Clouds linger through the afternoon with pleasant temperatures. Wind: E 5-10 mph Low: 64° High: 79°

