Heat advisory today in Kansas City with highs near 100

and last updated 2021-06-17 06:21:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It hasn't been 100 degrees since July 12, 2018 but may be that hot Thursday and Friday
  • Hot weather continues this weekend with a few isolated showers, storms possible
  • Rainfall expected Monday from a passing cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Thursday: It will be sizzling with our first 100 degrees in three years possible. The wind will pick up which will help with the air quality cleaning it up if it is windy enough. Heat advisory from 1-7pm. Wind: SW 10-20 mph High: 100°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind SW 5-10. Low: 78°

Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. Wind SW 5-10. High: 101°

Saturday: Mostly sunny but not quite as hot. Low: 76° High: 96°

12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

