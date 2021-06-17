Heat advisory today in Kansas City with highs near 100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

It hasn't been 100 degrees since July 12, 2018 but may be that hot Thursday and Friday

Hot weather continues this weekend with a few isolated showers, storms possible

Rainfall expected Monday from a passing cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST :

Thursday: It will be sizzling with our first 100 degrees in three years possible. The wind will pick up which will help with the air quality cleaning it up if it is windy enough. Heat advisory from 1-7pm. Wind: SW 10-20 mph High: 100°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind SW 5-10. Low: 78°

Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. Wind SW 5-10. High: 101°

Saturday: Mostly sunny but not quite as hot. Low: 76° High: 96°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

