Heat continues to build the next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heat builds in the next three days
- Mid 90s Tuesday, upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday
- A cold front is looking likely Thursday night-Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and heating up. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 93°
Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 72°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 97°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and even hot. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 75° High: 98°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.