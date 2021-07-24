Watch
Heat Index Is Forecast To Be Near 103° Today

and last updated 2021-07-24 08:37:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat will build a bit stronger today
  • Slightly cooler air with a few clouds and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday into Monday
  • The stronger heat will move in by the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, nearly 100% sunshine. The humidity will be high with a southwest breeze around 15 mph. High: 95° with a heat index near 103°

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a late night thunderstorm. Low: 75°

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 30% chance of a thunderstorm. High: 92°

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a thunderstorm. Low: 74° High: 91°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

