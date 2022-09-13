Heating up through rest of week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny and heating up with highs in the upper 80s the rest of the week/weekend
- A small chance of rain showing up Friday to Saturday, especially across northwest MO
- Chiefs home opener looks wonderful with temperatures cooling down to the 70s during the game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: The warming trend continues but humidity remains low and comfortable. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. High: 88°
Tonight: Mostly clear and nice. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°
Wednesday: Heating up with a slight increase in humidity. Staying sunny. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 89°
Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm. Great football weather for the 7:15 PM kickoff against the Chargers. Temperatures will drop to the 70s during the game. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 64° High: 87°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.