Heating up through rest of week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly sunny and heating up with highs in the upper 80s the rest of the week/weekend

A small chance of rain showing up Friday to Saturday, especially across northwest MO

Chiefs home opener looks wonderful with temperatures cooling down to the 70s during the game



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: The warming trend continues but humidity remains low and comfortable. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and nice. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Heating up with a slight increase in humidity. Staying sunny. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 89°

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm. Great football weather for the 7:15 PM kickoff against the Chargers. Temperatures will drop to the 70s during the game. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 64° High: 87°

