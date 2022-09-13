Watch Now
Heating up through rest of week in Kansas City

Hot temperatures in the upper 80s expected
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-09-13 06:28:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny and heating up with highs in the upper 80s the rest of the week/weekend
  • A small chance of rain showing up Friday to Saturday, especially across northwest MO
  • Chiefs home opener looks wonderful with temperatures cooling down to the 70s during the game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: The warming trend continues but humidity remains low and comfortable. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and nice. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Heating up with a slight increase in humidity. Staying sunny. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 89°

Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm. Great football weather for the 7:15 PM kickoff against the Chargers. Temperatures will drop to the 70s during the game. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 64° High: 87°

