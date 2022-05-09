Heating up this week with sunshine & more humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot and humid through Thursday with highs around 90°, humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s
- Strong wind gusts up to 30mph expected today
- Next chance of rain is this upcoming weekend with an approaching cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Morning clouds make way for lots of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures heat up with gusty winds! Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 90° Record: 91° (1963)
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and warm. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 74°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid with less wind. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 98°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with the warmth continuing. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°
