Heating up this week with sunshine & more humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and humid through Thursday with highs around 90°, humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s

Strong wind gusts up to 30mph expected today

Next chance of rain is this upcoming weekend with an approaching cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning clouds make way for lots of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures heat up with gusty winds! Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 90° Record: 91° (1963)

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and warm. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 74°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid with less wind. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 98°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with the warmth continuing. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°

