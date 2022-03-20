Hello Spring! Spring Begins at 10:33 AM today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Spring begins at 10:33 AM

Fire weather warning this afternoon, meaning fires can start easily then spread easily. Outdoor burning is not recommended

A good chance of rain and some thunderstorms by Monday afternoon will end the fire danger

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Fire Weather Warning. Elevated fire danger. Mostly sunny with an increasing wind for the first day of spring. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 55°

Monday: A 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and night. Wind: S to SE 15-25 mph. High: 65°, 50s during the rain

Tuesday: A 40% chance of scattered showers. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 49° High: 56°

