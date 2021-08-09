Watch
High heat and humidity expected through Thursday

and last updated 2021-08-09

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Many areas could use a nice drink of water and there is only one decent chance of thunderstorms around Tuesday afternoon and evening
  • The high heat & humidity lasts through Thursday with the heat index over 100°
  • The 90s will give way to 80s by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Expect lots of sunshine with high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 1pm. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. High 97° Heat Index: 105-107°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy overnight. Wind: S 10 mph. Low: 79°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds building up. There is a 30-40% chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High 96° Heat Index: 104-107°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and staying very hot. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 78° High 96° Heat Index: 105-107°

