High heat and humidity expected through Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Many areas could use a nice drink of water and there is only one decent chance of thunderstorms around Tuesday afternoon and evening

The high heat & humidity lasts through Thursday with the heat index over 100°

The 90s will give way to 80s by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Expect lots of sunshine with high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 1pm. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. High 97° Heat Index: 105-107°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy overnight. Wind: S 10 mph. Low: 79°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds building up. There is a 30-40% chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High 96° Heat Index: 104-107°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and staying very hot. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 78° High 96° Heat Index: 105-107°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

