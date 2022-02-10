Watch
Weather

Actions

Highs in the 50s to finish the week before an arctic blast arrives Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-02-10 05:45:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The nice, February warmth lasts through Friday before a strong arctic front sweeps through
  • There may be a few sprinkles or showers, mainly Friday morning
  • A cold blast arrives Saturday with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late this afternoon. It's a bit cooler although highs remain 10° above normal. Winds pick up as well. Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph. High: 52°

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few passing showers from north to south through early Friday. The wind stays gusty. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Low: 41°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the early morning. A strong cold front approaches in the afternoon & brings a big drop in temperatures overnight. Wind: SW to N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 55°

Saturday: Mainly sunny and very cold. Staying windy! Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 16° High: 29° Wind Chill: 5°-15°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.