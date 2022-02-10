Highs in the 50s to finish the week before an arctic blast arrives Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The nice, February warmth lasts through Friday before a strong arctic front sweeps through
- There may be a few sprinkles or showers, mainly Friday morning
- A cold blast arrives Saturday with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late this afternoon. It's a bit cooler although highs remain 10° above normal. Winds pick up as well. Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph. High: 52°
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few passing showers from north to south through early Friday. The wind stays gusty. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Low: 41°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the early morning. A strong cold front approaches in the afternoon & brings a big drop in temperatures overnight. Wind: SW to N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 55°
Saturday: Mainly sunny and very cold. Staying windy! Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 16° High: 29° Wind Chill: 5°-15°
