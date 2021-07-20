Highs in the 80s today and Wednesday, then heating up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A heat wave is looking more likely the next 10 days, possibly starting this weekend

Highs will be in the 80s today and Wednesday before the 90s arrive Thursday

100 degrees is possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few fair weather cumulus clouds. Wind: E-NE 5-10. High: 86°

Tonight: It will be a great late night and early morning with mild temperatures. Wind: Almost no wind. Low: 67°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with more of a breeze. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 69° High: 92°

