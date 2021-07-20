Watch
Highs in the 80s today and Wednesday, then heating up

and last updated 2021-07-20 06:23:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A heat wave is looking more likely the next 10 days, possibly starting this weekend
  • Highs will be in the 80s today and Wednesday before the 90s arrive Thursday
  • 100 degrees is possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few fair weather cumulus clouds. Wind: E-NE 5-10. High: 86°

Tonight: It will be a great late night and early morning with mild temperatures. Wind: Almost no wind. Low: 67°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with more of a breeze. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 69° High: 92°

