Highs in the 80s today and Wednesday, then heating up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A heat wave is looking more likely the next 10 days, possibly starting this weekend
- Highs will be in the 80s today and Wednesday before the 90s arrive Thursday
- 100 degrees is possible next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few fair weather cumulus clouds. Wind: E-NE 5-10. High: 86°
Tonight: It will be a great late night and early morning with mild temperatures. Wind: Almost no wind. Low: 67°
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with more of a breeze. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 69° High: 92°
