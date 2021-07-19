Watch
Weather

Actions

Highs in the 80s today through Wednesday, then heating up

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-19 06:26:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs will be mostly in the 80s through Wednesday
  • Highs sneak into the 90s Thursday into next weekend
  • 10% chance of a shower/thunderstorm today, otherwise dry for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, getting a little more humid in the afternoon. Wind: E-SE 5-10. High: 86°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a little warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.