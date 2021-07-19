Highs in the 80s today through Wednesday, then heating up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs will be mostly in the 80s through Wednesday
- Highs sneak into the 90s Thursday into next weekend
- 10% chance of a shower/thunderstorm today, otherwise dry for awhile
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 85°
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 65°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, getting a little more humid in the afternoon. Wind: E-SE 5-10. High: 86°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a little warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°
