Highs in the 80s today through Wednesday, then heating up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs will be mostly in the 80s through Wednesday

Highs sneak into the 90s Thursday into next weekend

10% chance of a shower/thunderstorm today, otherwise dry for awhile

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, getting a little more humid in the afternoon. Wind: E-SE 5-10. High: 86°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a little warmer. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°

