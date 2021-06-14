Watch
Hot again today with a bit more humidity

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-06-14 06:21:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and a bit more humid today with highs 90-95
  • It will be mostly dry through Thursday with highs 90-95. A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday.
  • A cold front arrives Friday and may stall over the weekend, increasing thunderstorm chances.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph High: 93°

Tonight: Clear and warmer. Wind: Almost none Low: 68°, 80s to 70s this evening

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, a little "cooler" but more humid. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph High: 90°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Wind: S 10-15 mph Low: 69° High: 92°

