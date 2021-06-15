Watch
Hot and humid through Friday then a cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot, humid and dry today and Wednesday
  • Temperatures will go higher than all of 2020 Thursday or Friday, or both days
  • A cold front arrives Friday night bringing a chance of thunderstorms, leading to a cooler weekend with a chance of a few thunderstorms.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and not too humid. Wind: Becoming N-NE 5-15 mph High: 92°

Tonight: Clear and calm. Wind: E 5-10 mph Low: 69°, 80s to 70s this evening

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph High: 93°

Thursday: Slight chance of an early morning thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. It will likely be hotter than any day last year. Low: 72° High: 97°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

