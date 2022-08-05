Hot and humid weather to start the weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures will be heating up the next few days
- Our next cold front is due in by Monday with cooler temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms
- Temperatures slowly rebound to the middle 90s throughout next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 101°
Tonight: Mostly clear and very humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 76°
Saturday: A south breeze will help heat us up another couple of degrees. Low: 76° High: 95° Heat Index: 104-108°
Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 101-104°
