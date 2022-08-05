Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid weather to start the weekend in Kansas City

Three-Day Forecast 8/5
baron
Three-Day Forecast 8/5
and last updated 2022-08-05 06:06:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures will be heating up the next few days
  • Our next cold front is due in by Monday with cooler temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms
  • Temperatures slowly rebound to the middle 90s throughout next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday:  Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 101°

Tonight: Mostly clear and very humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 76°

Saturday:  A south breeze will help heat us up another couple of degrees. Low: 76° High: 95° Heat Index: 104-108°

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 101-104°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.