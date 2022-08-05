Hot and humid weather to start the weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures will be heating up the next few days

Our next cold front is due in by Monday with cooler temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms

Temperatures slowly rebound to the middle 90s throughout next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 101°

Tonight: Mostly clear and very humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 76°

Saturday: A south breeze will help heat us up another couple of degrees. Low: 76° High: 95° Heat Index: 104-108°

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 101-104°

