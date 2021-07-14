Hot and humid weather today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot, humid, and breezy Wednesday
- Showers and storms are liklely Thursday, possible heavy at times
- The weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the lower 80s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Filtered sunshine, breezy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 94-98°
Tonight: Filtered sunshine, breezy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 74°
Thursday: A slow moving front will increase the chance of rain to 100%. It will not rain all day, but there will be some rain with a chance of thunderstorms during the day or by Thursday evening. A few heavy thunderstorms are possible. 2" to 3" of rain are possible in the heaviest thunderstorms. High: 80°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with and a shower possible in the morning. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 67° High: 82°
