Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid weather today in Kansas City

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-14 06:22:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot, humid, and breezy Wednesday
  • Showers and storms are liklely Thursday, possible heavy at times
  • The weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the lower 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Filtered sunshine, breezy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 94-98°

Tonight: Filtered sunshine, breezy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 74°

Thursday: A slow moving front will increase the chance of rain to 100%. It will not rain all day, but there will be some rain with a chance of thunderstorms during the day or by Thursday evening. A few heavy thunderstorms are possible. 2" to 3" of rain are possible in the heaviest thunderstorms. High: 80°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with and a shower possible in the morning. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 67° High: 82°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.