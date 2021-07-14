Hot and humid weather today in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot, humid, and breezy Wednesday

Showers and storms are liklely Thursday, possible heavy at times

The weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the lower 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Filtered sunshine, breezy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 94-98°

Tonight: Filtered sunshine, breezy, hot and very humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 74°

Thursday: A slow moving front will increase the chance of rain to 100%. It will not rain all day, but there will be some rain with a chance of thunderstorms during the day or by Thursday evening. A few heavy thunderstorms are possible. 2" to 3" of rain are possible in the heaviest thunderstorms. High: 80°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with and a shower possible in the morning. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 67° High: 82°

