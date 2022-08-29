Hot and humid with storms firing up late this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and humid today with highs climbing into the 90s ahead of a cold front

Thunderstorms develop around 3-5pm bringing some periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail

Pleasant weather expected the rest of the week with lower humidity and warm temps in the 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Hot and humid for most of the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Thunderstorms develop along the front after 3-5pm. A few storms may contain strong wind & hail. Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 92°

Tonight: Storms come to an end. Partly cloudy sky and cooling down. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 84°

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Wind: W to E 5-10 mph. Low: 60° High: 86°

