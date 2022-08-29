Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid with storms firing up late this afternoon

Thunderstorms develop most likely after 4pm
and last updated 2022-08-29 04:50:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and humid today with highs climbing into the 90s ahead of a cold front
  • Thunderstorms develop around 3-5pm bringing some periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail
  • Pleasant weather expected the rest of the week with lower humidity and warm temps in the 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Hot and humid for most of the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Thunderstorms develop along the front after 3-5pm. A few storms may contain strong wind & hail. Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 92°

Tonight: Storms come to an end. Partly cloudy sky and cooling down. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 84°

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Wind: W to E 5-10 mph. Low: 60° High: 86°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.