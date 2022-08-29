Hot and humid with storms firing up late this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot and humid today with highs climbing into the 90s ahead of a cold front
- Thunderstorms develop around 3-5pm bringing some periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail
- Pleasant weather expected the rest of the week with lower humidity and warm temps in the 80s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Hot and humid for most of the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Thunderstorms develop along the front after 3-5pm. A few storms may contain strong wind & hail. Wind: S-SW to W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 92°
Tonight: Storms come to an end. Partly cloudy sky and cooling down. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 65°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 84°
Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Wind: W to E 5-10 mph. Low: 60° High: 86°
