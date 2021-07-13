Watch
Hot & humid the next 2 days before thunderstorms return

and last updated 2021-07-13 04:38:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and humid today & tomorrow with highs climbing back to the upper 80s and low 90s
  • Thunderstorms are likely Thursday & Friday morning as a cold front passes through
  • Temperatures are much cooler into the weekend in the mid 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny skies with a few cumulus clouds. Heating back up with higher humidity returning. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 72°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 96-98°

Thursday: A cold front brings thunderstorms to the area through the early afternoon and evening. Not a complete washout but some heavy downpours are possible. Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 75° High: 85°

