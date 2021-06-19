Hot through Sunday then a cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The heat wave continues through Sunday with highs in the mid-90s to near 100

The hot weather gets a big break Monday with temperatures dropping into the 70s

The best chance of rain is Sunday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST :

Saturday: A few morning showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Otherwise, partly cloudy. hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 96°

Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri, especially after midnight. Wind S-SW 10-20. Low: 77°

Sunday: Chance of early thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Partly cloudy, breezy, hot & humid. An evening cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms Sunday night. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 98°

Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of showers with sun later in the day. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with a 50% chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 77°

