Hot through Sunday then a cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heat wave continues through Sunday with highs in the mid-90s to near 100
- The hot weather gets a big break Monday with temperatures dropping into the 70s
- The best chance of rain is Sunday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Saturday: A few morning showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Otherwise, partly cloudy. hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 96°
Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri, especially after midnight. Wind S-SW 10-20. Low: 77°
Sunday: Chance of early thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Partly cloudy, breezy, hot & humid. An evening cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms Sunday night. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 98°
Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of showers with sun later in the day. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with a 50% chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 77°
