Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot through Sunday then a cold front

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-06-19 07:55:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat wave continues through Sunday with highs in the mid-90s to near 100
  • The hot weather gets a big break Monday with temperatures dropping into the 70s
  • The best chance of rain is Sunday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Saturday: A few morning showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Otherwise, partly cloudy. hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 96°

Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri, especially after midnight. Wind S-SW 10-20. Low: 77°

Sunday: Chance of early thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Partly cloudy, breezy, hot & humid. An evening cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms Sunday night. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 98°

Monday: MUCH, MUCH cooler! A chance of showers with sun later in the day. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with a 50% chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 77°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.