Humid today with some storms possible this afternoon, likely tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated storms possible through this evening, rain likely tonight
- Severe weather risks are low the next two days
- Looks hot and dry for the 4th
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The chance increases to 60% later in the evening and overnight. Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Showers and storms likely, some heavy rainfall possible. Wind: Var 5-15 mph. Low: 70°
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of mainly morning thunderstorms but an afternoon shower is possible. Temperatures will feel nice. Low: 67° High: 79°
Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible throughout the day. Low: 70° High: 87°
4th of July: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with breezy conditions. High: 92°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.