Humid today with some storms possible this afternoon, likely tonight

3-Day Forecast July 1
and last updated 2022-07-01 06:10:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated storms possible through this evening, rain likely tonight
  • Severe weather risks are low the next two days
  • Looks hot and dry for the 4th

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The chance increases to 60% later in the evening and overnight. Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph. High: 87°

Tonight:  Showers and storms likely, some heavy rainfall possible. Wind: Var 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of mainly morning thunderstorms but an afternoon shower is possible. Temperatures will feel nice. Low: 67° High: 79°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible throughout the day. Low: 70° High: 87°

4th of July: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with breezy conditions. High: 92°

