Humid today with some storms possible this afternoon, likely tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated storms possible through this evening, rain likely tonight

Severe weather risks are low the next two days

Looks hot and dry for the 4th



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The chance increases to 60% later in the evening and overnight. Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Showers and storms likely, some heavy rainfall possible. Wind: Var 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of mainly morning thunderstorms but an afternoon shower is possible. Temperatures will feel nice. Low: 67° High: 79°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible throughout the day. Low: 70° High: 87°

4th of July: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with breezy conditions. High: 92°

