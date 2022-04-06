Watch
Increasing clouds & strong winds today brings the cold air tomorrow

and last updated 2022-04-06 06:06:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and cool start with clouds increasing from north to south in the afternoon
  • Prepare for very strong wind gusts today & tomorrow up to 40 mph
  • Opening Day on Thursday is going to be very cold and windy with a few passing showers possible
  • The weekend looks much better with sunny skies

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with strong wind gusts and cooler temperatures. Can't rule out a brief light showers. Wind: W-NW 20-35 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Few clouds, much colder and staying windy. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. Low: 39°

Thursday (Opening Day!): Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a few rain showers possible. Wind: NW 15-30, gusting to 40 mph. High: 48°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold with decreasing wind. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 34° High: 49°

