Increasing clouds with a chance of rain late today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

After another frigid morning, temperatures return to the upper 50s with increasing clouds

A few showers are possible late this afternoon and evening, mostly after 4pm

Better chance for rain south of I-70 on Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few light showers building in after 4-5pm. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Lingering showers or sprinkles especially on the Missouri side. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and not as cold. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 44°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain increasing during the afternoon and evening. The best chance will stay south of I-70 where KC is on the northern edge. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 54°

Saturday: Clouds clear with increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures. A bit breezy. Wind: N 15-25 mph. Low: 46° High: 64°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

