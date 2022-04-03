KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few showers/sprinkles possible this afternoon

Period of showers & thunderstorms for 1-2 hours between 5 and 11 PM looking more likely

Very windy and cool for the Royals home opener

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM. A few showers or sprinkles are possible 12-5 PM. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms exit 8-11 PM then some clearing and colder. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 38°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High: 59°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning and then again at night. Wind: S to N 10-25 mph. Low: 43° High: 68°

