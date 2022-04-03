KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers/sprinkles possible this afternoon
- Period of showers & thunderstorms for 1-2 hours between 5 and 11 PM looking more likely
- Very windy and cool for the Royals home opener
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM. A few showers or sprinkles are possible 12-5 PM. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 68°
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms exit 8-11 PM then some clearing and colder. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 38°
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High: 59°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning and then again at night. Wind: S to N 10-25 mph. Low: 43° High: 68°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.