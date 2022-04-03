Watch
Weather

Actions

Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-04-03 08:00:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers/sprinkles possible this afternoon
  • Period of showers & thunderstorms for 1-2 hours between 5 and 11 PM looking more likely
  • Very windy and cool for the Royals home opener

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM. A few showers or sprinkles are possible 12-5 PM. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms exit 8-11 PM then some clearing and colder. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 38°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High: 59°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning and then again at night. Wind: S to N 10-25 mph. Low: 43° High: 68°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.