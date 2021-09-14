Watch
Increasing clouds with scattered storms developing late

and last updated 2021-09-14 04:46:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles in northern Missouri as a cold front approaches today
  • More storms are possible late this evening, most likely after 5-7pm, along and south of I-70
  • The warmth and humidity return Thursday and the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. The best chance is after sunset, along and south of I-70. Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph High: 84°

Tonight: A band of rain and thunderstorms along and south of I-70 slowly fall apart. Staying mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 62°

Wednesday: Rain and storms fall apart in the early and clouds gradually clear through the afternoon. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and warming up. Humidity increases as well. Wind: S 5-15 mph Low: 63° High: 85°

