Increasing clouds with scattered storms developing late

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles in northern Missouri as a cold front approaches today
- More storms are possible late this evening, most likely after 5-7pm, along and south of I-70
- The warmth and humidity return Thursday and the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. The best chance is after sunset, along and south of I-70. Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph High: 84°
Tonight: A band of rain and thunderstorms along and south of I-70 slowly fall apart. Staying mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 62°
Wednesday: Rain and storms fall apart in the early and clouds gradually clear through the afternoon. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 80°
Thursday: Lots of sunshine and warming up. Humidity increases as well. Wind: S 5-15 mph Low: 63° High: 85°
