Increasing sunshine leading to a nice day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES A nice afternoon after the clouds clear

Great October weather Monday and Tuesday

More clouds and perhaps a rain shower Wednesday-Thursday Sunday: A nice fall day. Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 76° Tonight: Clear, calm and cool. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 50° Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 77° Tuesday: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 54° High: 74° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.