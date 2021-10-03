Increasing sunshine leading to a nice day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice afternoon after the clouds clear
- Great October weather Monday and Tuesday
- More clouds and perhaps a rain shower Wednesday-Thursday
Sunday: A nice fall day. Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 76°
Tonight: Clear, calm and cool. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 50°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 77°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 54° High: 74°
