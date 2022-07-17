Watch Now
Increasing sunshine today with a break from the heat

The heat intensifies Tuesday.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-07-17 07:08:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sunshine today with highs in the 80s
  • Monday will see sunshine with the heat in check for one more day
  • Extreme heat is in the 10-day Forecast, Tuesday and next Friday-Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with early morning showers and thunderstorms moving away. Becoming partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: Almost none. Low: 67°

Monday: Sunny, very warm and humid. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 89°

Tuesday: Dangerous heat is possible as we may reach 100°, officially, for the first time since July 12, 2018. Mostly sunny. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 71° High: 100°

