Temperatures hit 75 degrees, cold front on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The wind will continue through this tonight, calming down a bit in after sunset.

Colder air moves in Tuesday, around 20 degrees colder.

A hard freeze is possible on Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20s.

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and windy. South winds 15-30 mph and gusty. Low: 50°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and around 20 degrees colder. The wind will shift to the north. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, staying cool and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25 Low: 34° High: 54°

Thursday: A freeze is likely. The average date for our last freeze is around a week later. The weather should be great for Opening Day at the K. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 59°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

