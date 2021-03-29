Menu

Temperatures hit 75 degrees, cold front on the way

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Thursday Forecast
and last updated 2021-03-29 17:35:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The wind will continue through this tonight, calming down a bit in after sunset.
  • Colder air moves in Tuesday, around 20 degrees colder.
  • A hard freeze is possible on Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20s.

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and windy. South winds 15-30 mph and gusty. Low: 50°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and around 20 degrees colder. The wind will shift to the north. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, staying cool and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25 Low: 34° High: 54°

Thursday: A freeze is likely. The average date for our last freeze is around a week later. The weather should be great for Opening Day at the K. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 59°

