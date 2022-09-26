It's feeling like fall in Kansas City

Great stretch of weather this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Great weather is settling in for this first week of fall

There are no storm systems in sight

Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: Mostly sunny and near perfect. Just a little breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 73° Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 49° Tuesday: Slightly warmer but still feeling refreshing. Wind: S 5 mph. High: 78° Wednesday: Sunny and near perfect. Wind: E 10-15 mph. Low: 49° High: 70° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.