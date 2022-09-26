It's feeling like fall in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather is settling in for this first week of fall
- There are no storm systems in sight
- Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and near perfect. Just a little breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 73°
Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 49°
Tuesday: Slightly warmer but still feeling refreshing. Wind: S 5 mph. High: 78°
Wednesday: Sunny and near perfect. Wind: E 10-15 mph. Low: 49° High: 70°
