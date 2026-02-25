KSHB 41 Weather | Much warmer days ahead in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday

Record warmth Friday afternoon, highs in the lower to middle 70s

Wintry weather possible Sunday-Monday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Thursday: A nice day with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures.

High: 64°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Mostly clear with a light southwest breeze.

Low: 39°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Sunny, windy, and warm with record highs.

Low: 39°

High: 74° (Record: 73° in 2024)

Wind: SW to NW 10-20 Gusts 30 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

