KSHB 41 Weather | Much warmer days ahead in Kansas City

KSHB 41 Wednesday night forecast
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday
  • Record warmth Friday afternoon, highs in the lower to middle 70s
  • Wintry weather possible Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A nice day with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures.
High: 64°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear with a light southwest breeze.
Low: 39°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny, windy, and warm with record highs.
Low: 39°
High: 74° (Record: 73° in 2024)
Wind: SW to NW 10-20 Gusts 30 mph

